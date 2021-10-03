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Jesus Cares For The Modest And Persecuted - Proverbs 3:34 (NIV)
34 He mocks proud mockers
but shows favor to the humble and oppressed.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Jesus rejects the proud and the phony.
The narrow path is for the meek and the persecuted.
Blessed are the meek,
for they will inherit the earth.
Matthew 5:5 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/djtzwe9n
#mocks #proud_mockers #proud #mockers #favor #humble #oppressed