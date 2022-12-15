Create New Account
Americans need to wake up to the Government Agenda
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published 19 hours ago |

In this Episode I reveal to everyone how that the Government Agenda for now is the same a the Homosexual and transgender Agenda. It is these agenda that each and everyone of us here in America need to pay attention too. Reason being is because the Communist are using these Agenda to achieve there goals.

