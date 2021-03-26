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Paul Joseph Watson: m o d e r n i t y 5 [26.03.2021]
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61 views • March 27, 2021
Note: Another great intertaining video from Paul Joseph Watson. Connect the Dots... Pause if you wanna read :)
The same satanic shit is happening here in Denmark. It is the 'norm' now...
Sick Satanic pervert sexually derailed 'transgender', Drag Queens in kindergardens and schools, Child pornography, pedophilia a sexual 'orientation' world we (and our kids) are being manipulated into must be the 'norm'. And it is right now, also here in Denmark.
I say these things to everyone I meet on my way, also the politice and the politicians (my bos are a politician) but no one wants to 'talk' about it, incl my 24 year old daughter, they can not 'cope' it...
"The realm of those who have rejected spiritual values by yielding to bestial appetites or violence, or by perverting their human intellect to fraud or malice against their fellowmen"
- Dante's Inferno edition
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inferno_(Dante)
240,137 views • Mar 26, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.87M subscribers
https://youtu.be/gmOTjyUVaNI
The same satanic shit is happening here in Denmark. It is the 'norm' now...
Sick Satanic pervert sexually derailed 'transgender', Drag Queens in kindergardens and schools, Child pornography, pedophilia a sexual 'orientation' world we (and our kids) are being manipulated into must be the 'norm'. And it is right now, also here in Denmark.
I say these things to everyone I meet on my way, also the politice and the politicians (my bos are a politician) but no one wants to 'talk' about it, incl my 24 year old daughter, they can not 'cope' it...
"The realm of those who have rejected spiritual values by yielding to bestial appetites or violence, or by perverting their human intellect to fraud or malice against their fellowmen"
- Dante's Inferno edition
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inferno_(Dante)
240,137 views • Mar 26, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.87M subscribers
https://youtu.be/gmOTjyUVaNI
Keywords
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