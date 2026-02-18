BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rightly Dividing the Word Has NEVER Been More Important Than Now
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3538 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
68 views • 24 hours ago

We are living in a time of increasing deception, confusion, and spiritual distortion. More than ever, believers must learn to rightly divide the Word of Truth or risk being swept away by error. This message exposes why biblical precision matters in the last days—and how understanding Scripture in its proper context is the key to standing firm when everything else is shaking.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
bible studyspiritual warfareend timesbiblical truthchristian discernmentsound doctrinespiritual deceptiontruth vs deceptionlast days prophecyrightly dividing the word
Chapters

10:34End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

Laura Harris
UN confronts global power nexus, demands justice for Epstein network&#8217;s &#8216;crimes against humanity

UN confronts global power nexus, demands justice for Epstein network’s ‘crimes against humanity

Lance D Johnson
Code Pink&#8217;s Jodie Evans recruits Americans for Pro-CCP propaganda trips amid federal scrutiny

Code Pink’s Jodie Evans recruits Americans for Pro-CCP propaganda trips amid federal scrutiny

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Coast Guard seizes record 76,000 pounds of narcotics in largest drug bust at Port Everglades

U.S. Coast Guard seizes record 76,000 pounds of narcotics in largest drug bust at Port Everglades

Patrick Lewis
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Shatter the Swarm: The hidden history of elite control and the path to liberation

Shatter the Swarm: The hidden history of elite control and the path to liberation

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy