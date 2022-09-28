Create New Account
Why Are People Dropping Like Flies?
C.A.L.M.
Published 2 months ago |

People in Japan and India are some of the most vaxxed societies. Those who are dropping like flies are always in contact with or near a cell phone. They all turn their heads to the right, raise up an arm and spin with a look of fear on their faces. What are they seeing? Why is this occurring? You will understand everything after watching this video..

Keywords
murdersatancabaljapansatanistsindiavaxvaccine deathsrevelations5g towers

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
