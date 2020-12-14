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Choline for Brain Function - Sharpen Your Focus and Memory
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443 views • December 14, 2020
Choline for Brain Function - Choline is the most recent nutrient to be officially acknowledged, being declared a required nutrient in 1998. It is water soluble and acts much like a B Vitamin, playing a role in the nervous system, brain, liver, muscles, and metabolism. Unlike fat soluble vitamins, you need a consistent supply because your body cannot store it. Choline deficiency can vary in terms of severity, with mild symptoms including difficulty focusing, slow information processing, and impaired memory. Two symptoms of a more severe deficiency are muscle damage and fatty liver.
Choline is a precursor to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, and also to the cell membrane phospholipid phosphatidylcholine.
Foods high in choline:
https://www.nutritionadvance.com/foods-high-in-choline/
Synthesis of Acetylcholine from Choline Derived from Phosphatidylcholine:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC298880/
Choline: An Essential Nutrient for Public Health:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2782876/
Choline Fact Sheet for Health Professionals:
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Choline-HealthProfessional/
Chicken Photo by Clark Young on Unsplash
Cow Photo by Ehoarn Desmas on Unsplash
Eggs Photo by Natalie Rhea on Unsplash
Lightbulb Image by ElisaRiva from Pixabay
Exercise Photo by Hayley Kim Design on Unsplash
Running Photo by Sherise . on Unsplash
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Choline is a precursor to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, and also to the cell membrane phospholipid phosphatidylcholine.
Foods high in choline:
https://www.nutritionadvance.com/foods-high-in-choline/
Synthesis of Acetylcholine from Choline Derived from Phosphatidylcholine:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC298880/
Choline: An Essential Nutrient for Public Health:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2782876/
Choline Fact Sheet for Health Professionals:
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Choline-HealthProfessional/
Chicken Photo by Clark Young on Unsplash
Cow Photo by Ehoarn Desmas on Unsplash
Eggs Photo by Natalie Rhea on Unsplash
Lightbulb Image by ElisaRiva from Pixabay
Exercise Photo by Hayley Kim Design on Unsplash
Running Photo by Sherise . on Unsplash
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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