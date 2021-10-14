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David Nino Rodriguez Interviews Gene Decode
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185 views • October 14, 2021
David Nino Rodriguez talks with Gene Decode for his intel on current events.
Topics include: the recent Facebook outage; the dark web; bio-weapons; Deep Underground Military Bases; the Cabal vs the Alliance; Space Force; crypto-currencies; China and the Three Gorges dam; Phil Schneider; child trafficking; the Spanish Flu of 1918; the poison jab; mRNA and genetic changes; mutated children born from the jab; HCQ; Jim Humble's protocol for health; the end of the Cabal; graphine oxide; med beds; etc.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
Topics include: the recent Facebook outage; the dark web; bio-weapons; Deep Underground Military Bases; the Cabal vs the Alliance; Space Force; crypto-currencies; China and the Three Gorges dam; Phil Schneider; child trafficking; the Spanish Flu of 1918; the poison jab; mRNA and genetic changes; mutated children born from the jab; HCQ; Jim Humble's protocol for health; the end of the Cabal; graphine oxide; med beds; etc.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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