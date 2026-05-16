The Year Without Bread a Final Stage Disruption ?

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Imaging a scenario where the world’s grain shipments are forced stopped because of Hanta Virus transmission and the carriers are mice and rats, traced directly to grain silos, warehouses, barges and ports /ships. This will halt or severely restrict the movement of grains worldwide, which would compound existing supply issues.
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