Finally Time for A Full Workout! Setting my Posterior Chain on Fire (Hams, Butt, Low Back)

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#fitness #posteriorchain #resistance
Life slowed down just enough for me to get a full workout in after our “In A Hurry” series. Finally! Instead of going back into my usual Push/Pull/Legs split in the Powerbuilding range, I decided to do a posterior chain day. As I explain in the video, I have both Upper and Lower Crossed Syndrome (as most people do.)
These are postural imbalances caused by muscular imbalances from sitting and slouching most every day. Posterior chain day mixes exercises that have a corrective re-balancing of musculature back inline with normal neutral posture with heavy hitting hypertrophy and strength catabolic movements. See the video for full explanations:
Warmup:
5-10 Cardio
1 x Multi-planar Core
1 x Hyperextension W or Y pose
1 x Band Walk or Lateral Leg Raise
Stabilization:
10 x Alternating Leg Step up → Box Jump
Main Movements:
3 x Close Grip Row/T-Bar Row
3 x Trap Bar Deadlift
3 x Bulgarian Split Squat per leg(Hamstring focus)
Stretch:
5 min stretch: Lats only, Lat-Hamstring, Hips
This routine takes no more than 60 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.
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