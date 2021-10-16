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Human Guinea Pigs Top 10 Most Disturbing Human Experiments Performed in the U.S Would you put your faith in these people?
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255 views • October 16, 2021
These are the same people running our government and
medical fields today. Would you put your faith in these
people, I think they have so much power today they
do not have to hide their experiments, they are doing it to the whole world.
medical fields today. Would you put your faith in these
people, I think they have so much power today they
do not have to hide their experiments, they are doing it to the whole world.
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