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PART ONE Mark of the Beast Dream
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252 views • August 15, 2021
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
I explained in the previous video that I would soon tell you about my Mark of the Beast dream. This is PART ONE of FIVE videos about my dream. Be sure to watch the rest of the short videos (short & multiple parts due to video size restrictions).
Fear not because Jesus Christ has supreme power and He is already protecting His faithful supernaturally. Very soon we will start seeing His supernatural protection manifesting in this fallen world. Have Faith. And do not be afraid. Pray without ceasing, for prayer weakens the evil one. Remember that.
I explained in the previous video that I would soon tell you about my Mark of the Beast dream. This is PART ONE of FIVE videos about my dream. Be sure to watch the rest of the short videos (short & multiple parts due to video size restrictions).
Fear not because Jesus Christ has supreme power and He is already protecting His faithful supernaturally. Very soon we will start seeing His supernatural protection manifesting in this fallen world. Have Faith. And do not be afraid. Pray without ceasing, for prayer weakens the evil one. Remember that.
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