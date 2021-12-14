Professional videoproduction

Full-cycle professional video production CMCproduction & SmartRECvideo for business, promotion using video, filming, any complexity, any requests, writing a script, filming. Fast, comfortable, high qualityProfessional video studio CMCproductionSmartREC is a territory of free creativity. The first mobile video production in St. Petersburg.📉VIDEOS FOR BUSINESS 🔝ADVERTISING🎸MUSIC CLIPS ✔ REPORTING VIDEOOur team includes real professionals in their field and they are the defining link of the concept of "Professional video shooting"Nowadays, the concept of PROFESSIONAL VIDEO SHOOTING has become quite blurred and under it can hide an ordinary amateur who bought a good camera. But how much does a professional camera determine whether a video will be professional?It determines this to a lesser extent, since only the TECHNICAL quality of the image depends on the camera in different working conditions. In other words, the camera is one of the many points that make up the concept of professional video filming.What other points are included in this concept?1- a team of people with specialized education and extensive work experience.- screenwriter- director- actor- make-up artist- dresser- pyrotechnician- production designer- operator- film editor- sound engineer- coloristetc.2- technique and materials with which they work.The more different lighting devices there are, the more interesting the video will be in terms of lighting solutions.The greater the choice of optics, the more opportunities to create a drawing that matches the idea and mood of the scene.PROFESSIONAL VIDEO✅ Music Videos✅ Promo videos for performers✅ Business Videos✅ Commercials✅ Reporting video✅ TV programs, reality shows✅ Instructional video🚁 Aerial photographyWORKING WITH US YOU WILL RECEIVE➡ Analysis of the goals and objectives of the video product.➡ Definition of style, direction and idea formation.➡ Scenario development➡ Calculation of estimates in 3 options based on the scenario➡ Clear terms of work performanceCMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard