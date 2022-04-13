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Mass evacuation ongoing as severe floods kill at least 25 in the Philippines
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99 views • April 13, 2022
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Severe rainfall and flooding swamp the Philippines, bringing death and destruction as local authorities confirm 25 people have died due to the extreme weather conditions. Emergency services are currently conducting search and rescue operations.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10p9o1-mass-evacuation-ongoing-as-severe-floods-kill-at-least-25-in-the-philippine.html
Severe rainfall and flooding swamp the Philippines, bringing death and destruction as local authorities confirm 25 people have died due to the extreme weather conditions. Emergency services are currently conducting search and rescue operations.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10p9o1-mass-evacuation-ongoing-as-severe-floods-kill-at-least-25-in-the-philippine.html
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