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2022-06-26 Corporations and Viruses
The HWP Report
The HWP Report
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377 views • June 29, 2022

The globalists spend a lot of money keeping people under mind control via fictions such as corporations, viruses and bank loans. And from these fictions they spawn new fictions such as the subsidiary corporations and variants of viruses. Corporations are constructs of diabolical minds. Corporations are defined as legal fictions. A fiction is something which does not exist. Corporations are deceptions. Here is the definition of a fiction: fic·tion (fĭk′shən) a. Narrative, explanatory material, or belief that is not true or has been imagined or fabricated b. A narrative, explanation, or belief that may seem true but is false or fabricated. Despite the satanists actually including the term 'fiction' in the definition of a corporation, many still believe corporations to be real!! This is a testimony to the power of satanic mind control and satanic mockery of people. Sad situation.

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new world orderglobalist agendacovid-19sars-cov2epi-politics
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