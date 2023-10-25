Dive into thought-provoking conversations, your voice, your stories, our world with CharLee and Jaz McKay

Jaz McKay (Political commentator)
I started my career in radio broadcasting in the early 1970s as an unpaid intern at a listener-sponsored radio station in Houston while I was still in high school. After graduation, I moved to L.A. and eventually began working full-time in the business. I spent the early part of my new career as a disc jockey, “playin’ the hits” as I traveled the country, moving up the ladder into larger and larger markets doing afternoon and morning drives until I grew tired of music radio and moved into the talk realm.
Over the years in cities like Miami, Cleveland, and Detroit, I ended up in Bakersfield, California, at a fledgling AM talk station that was about to break out as a ratings monster that would dominate the market sooner rather than later. Right after joining 1560 KNZR doing an unapologetically conservative 3-hour show at noon PST, management announced the acquisition of the Rush Limbaugh show in the 9 a.m. to noon slot.
This was a major event for KNZR and myself; with Rush as a lead into my show, I was sure it would rocket my numbers into the stratosphere, and boy, I was right.
