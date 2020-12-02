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Proof CNN is a Nothing More than a Propaganda Network -- via Jeff Zucker himself
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103 views • December 02, 2020
CNN is merely a democratic propaganda machine, cavorting for the powers that be to extend democratic control over our nation and influenced by China. Jeff Zucker himself came on a phone call as recorded by project veritas and James O'Keefe, and stated to make sure that the anchors state that each ensuing possible misstep by Donald Trump should be framed as The one that is finally going to undo his relationship with his voters.
It is a propaganda outlet, it is not news, it is fake and no one should watch the channel ever again.
#cnn #cnntapes #projectveritas
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
It is a propaganda outlet, it is not news, it is fake and no one should watch the channel ever again.
#cnn #cnntapes #projectveritas
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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