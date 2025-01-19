BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHY IS THE M0ON ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THESE CLOUDS
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
479 views • 3 months ago

Alright, this was done yesterday AM, in the thick of this system. I uploaded it to Bitchute but not here.

 Complete, 100%, thick as hell, cloud cover... And there's the moon? How's that even possible that this "moon" is on the INSIDE, between these clouds and us? I have ZERO explaination for this and quite frankly don't understand this AT ALL. Yeah, I know... Here comes the flat earthers. Look brothers/sisters... When you can tell me where we are and what's actually going on then, WITH EVIDENCE, (not just trashing the current belief system as ANYTHING can be argued. Ever heard of a debate team?..) and not just something some dude put in a book and gave to ya, I'm all ears. The viable explains here are lacking tho... I'll concede to that. And one does start looking to other possibilities. I have NF idea tho. Projection? Blue beam? Are they "bread crumbing" us? Anyway, check it out. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
flat earthmoonusaclimatesurviveprepareblue beampropoganda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy