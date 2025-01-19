WHY IS THE M0ON ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THESE CLOUDS

Alright, this was done yesterday AM, in the thick of this system. I uploaded it to Bitchute but not here.

Complete, 100%, thick as hell, cloud cover... And there's the moon? How's that even possible that this "moon" is on the INSIDE, between these clouds and us? I have ZERO explaination for this and quite frankly don't understand this AT ALL. Yeah, I know... Here comes the flat earthers. Look brothers/sisters... When you can tell me where we are and what's actually going on then, WITH EVIDENCE, (not just trashing the current belief system as ANYTHING can be argued. Ever heard of a debate team?..) and not just something some dude put in a book and gave to ya, I'm all ears. The viable explains here are lacking tho... I'll concede to that. And one does start looking to other possibilities. I have NF idea tho. Projection? Blue beam? Are they "bread crumbing" us? Anyway, check it out. Hit meeeee! [email protected]