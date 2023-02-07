San Francisco Spy Balloon Shot Down

Recorded live view of a Chinese spy balloon shot down over the ocean at
the Sharp Park Beach area of Pacifica, CA which is about 15 min south of
San Francisco. US Citizens and San Francisco residents are shooting
down Chinese spy balloons with IEMs (Improvised Explosive Missiles),
homemade missiles, and fireworks. The current US administrative regime,
US military farce, and state stooges can't figure out what to do with a
Chinese spy balloon. Normal people have figured out what to do about
invading spy balloons - shoot them down.
#sanfrancisco #spyballoon #shotdown #invasion #spyballooninvasion
#SharpParkBeach #PacificaCA #california #chinese #balloon
#chinesespyballoon #chinesespyballooninvasion #spyballoonlive
#whiteballoon #chinesespy #spy #surveillance #spying #spycamera
#teamcali #spyfilm #espionage #spymovie #casecretagent #cadetective
#skyballoon #bigballoon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.