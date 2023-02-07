San Francisco Spy Balloon Shot Down

Recorded live view of a Chinese spy balloon shot down over the ocean at the Sharp Park Beach area of Pacifica, CA which is about 15 min south of San Francisco. US Citizens and San Francisco residents are shooting down Chinese spy balloons with IEMs (Improvised Explosive Missiles), homemade missiles, and fireworks. The current US administrative regime, US military farce, and state stooges can't figure out what to do with a Chinese spy balloon. Normal people have figured out what to do about invading spy balloons - shoot them down. #sanfrancisco #spyballoon #shotdown #invasion #spyballooninvasion #SharpParkBeach #PacificaCA #california #chinese #balloon #chinesespyballoon #chinesespyballooninvasion #spyballoonlive #whiteballoon #chinesespy #spy #surveillance #spying #spycamera #teamcali #spyfilm #espionage #spymovie #casecretagent #cadetective #skyballoon #bigballoon

