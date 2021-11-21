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Exodus 28 - 29 KJV
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10 views • November 21, 2021
God gave instructions for Aaron and his sons to minister unto Him in the priest's office. God gave detailed instructions for holy garments of priests. God gave detailed instructions for consecration of priests. God gave instructions for a sin offering, a burnt offering, and a wave offering. God dwell among His people, and spake: I am the LORD their God.
* Illustrative artwork only. Not the actual tabernacle.
* Illustrative artwork only. Not the actual tabernacle.
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