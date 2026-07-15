JAILED FOR COLLECTING RAINWATER? - "You Will Own Nothing!" - The Truth About Private Property

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recently viral video of an Oregon man being jailed for collecting rainwater. While it is indeed viral now, it is actually an old story from July of 2012.





In Medford, Oregon in 2012, Gary Harrington faced 30 days in jail for collecting rainwater in a reservoir. While many of the stories mistakenly claimed he was just collecting it in buckets, it was far more than that. He collected nearly 13 million gallons of water which is enough to fill 20 olympic sized swimming pools. This does not however change the insanity of being arrested for such an act on your own property.





Oregon does not strictly restrict the collection of rainwater, but there is nuance to the issue which we explain in the video. On top of Oregon, there are 14 other states that restrict or outright ban the collection of rainwater.





The excuse is that people "might get sick" drinking water from the sky. Meanwhile, look at Flint Michigan and tell us how good the government is at giving people "clean" water.





Another excuse is that it negatively affects the watershed. The difference between collecting rainwater or not is negligible on the watershed. It essentially doesn't have an effect.





This is about controlling people's basic ability to be self sustainable in any way, shape or form. It's about essentially telling you that mommy and daddy government own you, always.





There are many cases in Canada of arrests surrounding rainwater collection as well, going back to the 1990s with cases happening up into the late 2010s. On top of water collection, there are also insane building restrictions on people's private properties which we detail in this video as well.





As we shift into a digital ID system with social credit, you will "own nothing" in the reset because the reset is about total dependence on a giant monopolized entity which will then be able to manipulate your every move by holding rations over your head.





Prepare yourselves!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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