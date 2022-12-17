Did Silver Beat Crypto? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Winter has come – at least for the cryptocurrencies. As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading around the $16,600 level. Considering its all-time high of $68,789, we would say it has not been a good season for Bitcoin lovers.
Silver didn’t have the best year either, it lost 7% in the same period in which Bitcoin lost about 75% of its value.
It shows that cryptos are still the Wild West, especially compared to the precious metals which enjoy centuries-long history and much smaller volatility.
And if you buy physical bullion, you are not even susceptible to Crypto exchange failures or bank or quasi-bank runs!
