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EP 2105-9AM Troops & Veterans Love Trump But Pentagon Brass Love Endless Wars
The Pete Santilli Show
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4 views • September 08, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2105
TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 08, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=3112566627 

President Trump said Monday that he has the support of U.S. troops, if not necessarily their bosses in the Pentagon.  “I’m not saying the military is in love with me, the soldiers are,” Trump said at a Labor Day press conference.  “The top people in the Pentagon probably aren’t,” the commander in chief continued, “because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies — that make the bombs, and make the planes, and make everything else — stay happy. But we’re getting out of the endless wars.” In other contexts, Trump has claimed credit for rebuilding military stockpiles that he claims were depleted under President Obama.  Trump made the provocative comment after launching a wide-ranging attack on his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, who he said supported “endless wars” and bad trade deals.  EP 2105-9AM Troops & Veterans Love Trump But Pentagon Brass Love Endless Wars – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/2ZySlhZ 

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