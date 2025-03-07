Jews, Talmud, UK PM, AIDS, Willowbrook, Reformation, Voris & Yiannopoulos, Templars, Wyatt Earp

CTB 2025-03-06 Wyatt Jewess Earp

Topic list:

* Reviewing Jewish apostacy in the Talmud.

* Review of Keir Starmer and “AIDS”.

* Behind Keir Starmer is Jimmy Savile, behind Donald Trump is Jeffrey Epstein, behind them all is ROME.

* “Jimmy” Savile: Knight of the British Empire, Knight of the Catholic Church—TO THIS DAY.

* Who was REALLY behind the torture of handicapped kids at Willowbrook?

* More on who was REALLY behind the Reformation.

* Were Julius Cesar and Oliver Cromwell tools of the JOOOS?!

* Of Michael Voris and Milo Yiannopoulos.

* Christopher Sparkes and Paul English on the “Devastation” of the “Referation”.

* Templars, Joseph P. Farrel, Sean Hross and the JOOOS!

* “Wyatt Earp”, Freemasons, Jesuits and JOOO(esses).

_____________________

