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GLOBAL EMERGENCY: Russia Seeks Aid From China As Deep State Implodes US Economy – FULL SHOW 3/14/22
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200 views • March 14, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down how NATO lured Putin and the Russian military into a conflict in Ukraine knowing full well that it would devolve into an all out world war. Dr. Francis Boyle joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to deliver his expert analysis on the U.S. run biolabs in the Ukraine and across the world. Also, Mike Adams lays out how the U.S. government will react to food shortages as the global economy crashes in the wake of war between Russian and Ukraine. Gerald Celente of TrendsResearch.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and gives his hot take on the war in Ukraine, the equity market, and more.
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