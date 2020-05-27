© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vital Info Here: The Corona Virus Vaccine Uncensored: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Del Bigtree
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • May 27, 2020
This is vital information and I posted it here before it gets scrubbed from You Tube. The Vaccines that are coming are dangerous, VERY dangerous and mainly this is so because they are not being thoroughly tested.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.