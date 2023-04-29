12 family members of US President Biden are suspected of involvement in corruption
Senator and Chairman of the Oversight Committee James Comer commented on the first results of the investigation into corruption in the US President's family:
"Looks so bad there won't be a single Biden left for a Christmas photo."
