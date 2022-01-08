Microwave RF, WIFI, ( 3G, 4G, 5G ) Weapons Technology Explained by Military Expert - 575757

What he said...

Oh MAN! You have to hear this guy out!

DR. BARRIE TROWER INTERVIEW - THE DANGERS OF MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGY (aka Wifi, cellphones, 3G, 4G, 5G, etc.)

Source: Nightbreed. Dr. Barrie Trower is a British Physicist who trained in the Government Microwave Warfare Establishment in the 1960s and worked with the underwater bomb disposal unit, the Royal Navy, British Secret Service and the CIA. He is considered an expert in microwave technology.



It's everything I've ever said about this and more.

- Cancer

- Brain tumors

- Bee and other insect population wipe-out

- Mental Disease

- Physical Manipulation

- Emotional Manipulation

- Mental Manipulation

- Birth defects

- Autism

- Genetic Defects

- Tracking system



And so much more, and none of it is good, and "they" do not intent to stop.



Oh yeah, there is a lot that has to do with money but don't be fooled, it's not really about the TRILLION$ they make as much as it's about the CONTROL this gives them over us.





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