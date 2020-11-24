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ΑRΜING UP up like your lives depend on it.
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23 views • November 24, 2020
ΑRΜING UP up like your lives depend on it. , Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
Experts share how you can help join the RΕSISΤANCΕ of the Five GΕΕ τakeover. Enjoy the pre-show talks after you sign up for this FREE online summit here:
http://bit.ly/5GCrisisSummitDanaAshlie
--
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
MEN: Get EMF protection for your genetic offspring & receive discount by using this link:
https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2...
--
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF:
Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page - https://bellyarmor.com/products/belly...
Belly Blanket Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/be...
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/ap...
--
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH! To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
--
Or reach me old school snail mail:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
Quote , "If you get tired, learn to rest, not quit. – Unknown
Experts share how you can help join the RΕSISΤANCΕ of the Five GΕΕ τakeover. Enjoy the pre-show talks after you sign up for this FREE online summit here:
http://bit.ly/5GCrisisSummitDanaAshlie
--
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
MEN: Get EMF protection for your genetic offspring & receive discount by using this link:
https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2...
--
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF:
Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page - https://bellyarmor.com/products/belly...
Belly Blanket Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/be...
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/ap...
--
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH! To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
--
Or reach me old school snail mail:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
Quote , "If you get tired, learn to rest, not quit. – Unknown
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