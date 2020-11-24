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ΑRΜING UP up like your lives depend on it.
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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23 views • November 24, 2020
ΑRΜING UP up like your lives depend on it. , Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
Experts share how you can help join the RΕSISΤANCΕ of the Five GΕΕ τakeover. Enjoy the pre-show talks after you sign up for this FREE online summit here:
http://bit.ly/5GCrisisSummitDanaAshlie

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Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters

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Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc

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Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75

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MEN: Get EMF protection for your genetic offspring & receive discount by using this link:
https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2...

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Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF:

Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page - https://bellyarmor.com/products/belly...

Belly Blanket Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/be...

Maternity Apparel Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/ap...



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As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH! To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:

paypal.me/DanaAshlie

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Or reach me old school snail mail:

Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317

Email: [email protected]

Quote , "If you get tired, learn to rest, not quit. – Unknown
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health5gdanger
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy