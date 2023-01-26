THE END OF THE WORLD PART 3

While titled this the end of the world, the biblical term for world is age. We are moving out of this age and into another age that ends human government. We are seeing proof that we live at the time of the end of this age. We are at the 6th trumpet judgment where one third will die. Next is the 7th trumpet which is the judgment. Are you ready? Have you obeyed the real Gospel according to the bible? Do you know who Jesus is? I covered this back in September of 2021.

