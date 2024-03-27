Quo Vadis





Mar 26, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 23, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages with a larger audience!





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA for March 23, 2024:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:





May MY BLESSING BE FOR EACH one OF YOU a BALM IN THESE PAINFUL MOMENTS FOR HUMANITY; painful moments such as the pain that My beloved Son lived out of love for humanity since he was arrested by Roman soldiers; pain that extended for three long days until His Resurrection Sunday, pain that continues to be repeated for each of His children who denies him, who offends him, who despises him, who commits sacrilegious acts, for every disobedience, for each of His children who despises Me.





They begin the commemoration of Holy Week with cheers and joy that will soon end as some of My children who approach My Divine Son and then, before what My Divine Son in His Will does not give them, they move away from Him, denying him and not loving him.





CHILDREN, I PRAY THAT THIS Ancient WEEK THAT HAS BEEN MENTIONED BY MY DIVINE SON AS A HOLY WEEK before the human choices and action, before the nature that continues to act strongly, before the denial to take seriously these Holy days of reflection, forgiveness, mercy, as what it is: A DIFFERENT MOMENT IN LIFE AND IN THE SPIRIT OF THE HUMAN CREATURE.





THIS HOLY WEEK THE HOLY SPIRIT IS POURED OUT IN A SPECIAL WAY, as a preparation for you, my children, to manage to continue event after event without losing faith; but for this you have to remain duly united with My Divine Son.





AS A MOTHER, I BEG EACH OF YOU, LITTLE CHILDREN, TO be PREPARED FOR A CHANGE OF LIFE FROM ONE MOMENT TO THE NEXT.





Humanity is a sigh away from suffering serious and great events, previously announced by My Divine Son; by this Mother and by My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel.





Some of My children do not look at the tentacles of war; they arrive silently causing pain and horror through terrorism.





Pray My children, pray for North America, this nation needs conversion.





Pray My children, pray for Central America, he shudders.





Pray My children, pray for Argentina, suffer from the disease and for its inhabitants.





Pray My children, pray for Europe, little children pray.





The firmament is darkened, the children of My Divine Son will light up with their lamps lit with the best oil.





Therefore, the call to you, little children, to immerse yourselves every day of this Holiestd Week, regretting your bad deeds and stay at peace with the Holy Trinity.





BEND YOUR KNEES LITTLE CHILDREN, BEND YOUR KNEES.





YOU THINK THAT EVERYTHING IS VERY FAR AWAY. . .





MY CHILDREN'S SUFFERING CONTINUES. . .





REGRET it!





LOOK WITH YOUR HEART AT THE SIGNALS AND SIGNS.





CONVERT, CONVERT, LITTLE CHILDREN, CONVERT!





My little children, don't despise my messages.





Join together, love one another and help one another.





I bless you, I love you.





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





Our Blessed Mother has allowed me to look at an absolute darkness on Earth, I have never looked at a darkness like this, I couldn't even look at my hands.





Our Mother spoke to me and told me:





"Dear daughter, darkness arrives and human creatures prepare to observe this great event without meditating on the signs and signs of this moment.





Human foolishness leads you to forget how much the Father's House has warned you.





You live on illusions and will be scrutinized in the act and choices at the moment of the enlightenment of consciousness, enlightenment so that they look at and judge themselves, and at the same time, darkness in the consciousness of those who refuse to recognize their evil acts and works; for these creatures it will be darkness, and after the illumination of consciousness, they will continue to live in darkness.





My Divine Son speaks to them, alerting them, not only to those who look at him with his eyes, but he speaks to everyone through signals and signs as in the past, he continues to speak to all humanity through signs and signals.





Humanity does not believe, it refuses to believe to continue its life in the midst of the worldly and some of My children, who feel they are close to My Divine Son, but fight silently against HIM, being stumbling blocks for those who do believe.





My daughter, pray and make reparation, invite My children to pray and atone; conversion is the salvation of the soul.





My Divine Son gave himself up for that conversion that he expects and desires from His children to save their souls."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpcO9EPRwv0