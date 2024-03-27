Create New Account
Rybar Live: The Bridge Collapse in Baltimore, March 26 - Ship Captain was Ukrainian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

Rybar Live: The bridge collapse in Baltimore, March 26

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «In 2022, the Biden administration has allocated nearly $3 billion for water infrastructure repairs alone»

The person responsible for the destruction of the Baltimore bridge has been found. It turned out to be the captain of the container ship that rammed the bridge.

His name is Sergei and he is Ukrainian. There was a photo of his ID.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

