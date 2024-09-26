Israeli occupation continued its massacres in Gaza & new massacres in Bekaa, Lebanon

As part of the world slept, the Israeli occupation continued its massacres in Gaza and committed new massacres in Bekaa, Lebanon.

The Israeli aggression on Bekaa during this war is considered unprecedented and it continues to intensify every day.

As it is not being covered enough, some footage online shows the destruction resulting from the deadly Israeli strikes that took place after midnight on September 26.

Al Mayadeen's exclusive footage from Younine captured books of children among the rubble.

The Israeli airstrikes amounted to at least 60, killing in one massacre alone in Younine around least 23 people, including children, and wounding many others.

Adding:

‼️Herzi Halevi: Israel's Chief of Staff:

We need to continue attacking Hezbollah, we have been waiting for the opportunity for years

We will not grant #Hezbollah a truce and we must continue with all force

Today we will accelerate and strengthen the pace of our offensive operations

Adding:

Hezbollah has confirmed the death of 'Muhammad Sarour', Commander of Hezbollah's aerial forces, after IDF's assassination attack on Beirut, Lebanon this morning.

Hezbollah Intelligence failures persist.