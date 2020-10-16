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10/16/2020 -- Burst of HOT SPOTS along plate in S. CALIFORNIA - NEW DISCOVERY on hot spots in USA!
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119 views • October 17, 2020
Huge new discovery on some of the hot spots!!! Many of the locations now showing up as hot spots are high tension power lines overloading and arcing into the 500K to 1000K temp range!!! Could be EMP (electromagnetic pulse) related.
This is a huge development! Whole sections of the power grid showing arcing (or heat related to arcing) all at once!!!!!
Not on the new madrid hot spots.. we're talking now about equally spaced hot spots across vast portions of the whole country, all which go back directly to high tension power lines. This is on top of the bursts of heat from the New Madrid, and Southern California!
Thanks to tatoott1009 !! see his original video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGVGG...
Hot spots seen live on satellite here: Southern California - https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
New Madrid : https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Download the hot spot placemarks from GOES satellite here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
Tremors viewed here: https://pnsn.org/tremor/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
This is a huge development! Whole sections of the power grid showing arcing (or heat related to arcing) all at once!!!!!
Not on the new madrid hot spots.. we're talking now about equally spaced hot spots across vast portions of the whole country, all which go back directly to high tension power lines. This is on top of the bursts of heat from the New Madrid, and Southern California!
Thanks to tatoott1009 !! see his original video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGVGG...
Hot spots seen live on satellite here: Southern California - https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
New Madrid : https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Download the hot spot placemarks from GOES satellite here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
Tremors viewed here: https://pnsn.org/tremor/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
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