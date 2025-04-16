Russian granny survives 6th-floor plunge — lands on car, walks it off

An 80-year-old woman in Yekaterinburg fell while washing windows, crashed onto a car roof, and remained conscious.

Adding:

Brace yourselves — 'Pandemic Accord' draft finished at WHO, ‘to prepare the world for future outbreaks’

WHO chief Tedros declared, 'The nations of the world made history today,' proving that 'multilateralism is alive and well'

Adding:

More people worldwide see Russia as defender of TRADITIONAL values — Foreign Minister Lavrov

'We aim to ease relocation for citizens from countries where unnatural behaviors and destructive neoliberal attitudes are imposed'

Adding:

UK Supreme Court UNANIMOUSLY rules transgender women should not be legally defined as women

‘The unanimous decision of this court is that the definition of the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex’

Adding:

Iran is ready to begin talks with US — but its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable — FM Abbas Araghchi