BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian 80 year old granny survives 6th-floor plunge while washing windows - lands on car, walks it off
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
188 views • 2 weeks ago

Russian granny survives 6th-floor plunge — lands on car, walks it off

An 80-year-old woman in Yekaterinburg fell while washing windows, crashed onto a car roof, and remained conscious. 

Adding: 

Brace yourselves — 'Pandemic Accord' draft finished at WHO, ‘to prepare the world for future outbreaks’

WHO chief Tedros declared, 'The nations of the world made history today,' proving that 'multilateralism is alive and well'

Adding:  

More people worldwide see Russia as defender of TRADITIONAL values — Foreign Minister Lavrov

'We aim to ease relocation for citizens from countries where unnatural behaviors and destructive neoliberal attitudes are imposed'

Adding: 

UK Supreme Court UNANIMOUSLY rules transgender women should not be legally defined as women

‘The unanimous decision of this court is that the definition of the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex’

Adding: 

Iran is ready to begin talks with US — but its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable — FM Abbas Araghchi

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy