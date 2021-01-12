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Personal and Family Security and Safety Programme with Mr. Reuben Odum Chairman ASIS International Abuja Chapter 273
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56 views • January 12, 2021
The security of the whole world is worsening. The Security situation of Nigeria in West Africa has deteriorated so terribly that no location is safe any more. With approach of the yuletide and other celebrations comes increasing criminality.
How does one stay safe in these perilous times.
We at Afrisecure and the African Town Hall Online Television feel that only increased security awareness education can help mankind. As a result, we endeavour every week to bring a security expert professional to come and discuss different aspects of security to help people stay conscious of trending security challenges and learn how they can avoid being a victim.
Join us.
www.theafricantownhall.com
www.theafricantownhall.com/ebookclub
How does one stay safe in these perilous times.
We at Afrisecure and the African Town Hall Online Television feel that only increased security awareness education can help mankind. As a result, we endeavour every week to bring a security expert professional to come and discuss different aspects of security to help people stay conscious of trending security challenges and learn how they can avoid being a victim.
Join us.
www.theafricantownhall.com
www.theafricantownhall.com/ebookclub
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