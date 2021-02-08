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The world economic forum agenda ( you will own nothing and be happy)
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432 views • February 08, 2021
Hi in today’s video I show the ad for the world economic forum, what they are planning leading to 2030 and what a world they wish to create, seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as this evil agenda try’s to flourish.( notice the 666 in the world economic forum sign )
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