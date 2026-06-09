LEBANON - ISRAEL WILL NEVER LEAVE "VOLUNTARILY"

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ISRAEL WANTS MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE
AXIOS reporter Barak Ravid - More tall tales (Max Blumenthal)
https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/2063300166136766525
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun
https://x.com/amanpour/status/2062890094155993320
Israel erases Lebanese homes
https://x.com/RT_com/status/2064000124465119493
Israeli military orders displacement of all southern Lebanon
https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2026/05/27/israeli-strikes-kill-31-in-lebanon-as-troops-advance-beyond-yellow-line/
International Monetary Fund - Lebanon
https://www.imf.org/en/publications/high-level-summary-technical-assistance-reports/issues/2026/05/29/lebanon-diagnostic-of-governance-and-corruption-576439
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Mirrored - Remarque88
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
BITCHUTE (Crownuts) https://old.bitchute.com/channel/kN9FVa9ZwGRT/
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!