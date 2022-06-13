WARNING! Another Act of Pedophile Satanlsm Being Ignored in America! [10.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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A public dispute erupted between the Utah County Attorney and sheriff a day after officials announced an investigation into child sex abuse allegations in Utah, Juab, and Sanpete counties.





https://kutv.com/news/2news-investigates/utah-county-sheriff-attorney-david-leavitt-spar-over-investigation-of-ritual-sex-abuse

https://ksltv.com/494626/utah-county-attorney-calls-for-outside-review-of-sheriff-over-ritual-child-abuse-investigation/

https://twitter.com/KUTV2News/status/1532144213755736070

https://www.deseret.com/utah/2022/6/2/23151761/utah-county-attorney-david-leavitt-sheriff-mike-smith-sex-abuse-investigation





https://search.brave.com/search?q=utah+county+sheriff+attorney+spar+over+investigation+of&source=web





23,339 Views premiered Jun 10, 2022

A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 138K subscribers

https://youtu.be/ggRAxg0F20s

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ