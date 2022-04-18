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MUSLIMS HAD ZERO TO DO WITH 9 11. 9 11 WAS AN ISRAELI MOSSAD AND CIA OPERATION.
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51 views • April 18, 2022
Yes my friends you are so easily fooled. The USA is completely controlled by Israel and jews rule USA, period. 9 11 was the excuse to get the US military into Mideast to fight jews perceived enemies. The majority of US politicians are compromised zionist secret society boys, "Freemasons" satan worshipers, that can be bought by a blow job or a fat envelope of cash. The government knows most Americans are morons that you can manipulate by fear and relentless propaganda. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT click link: http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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