The Meaning of an Oath

An explanation of the sacred nature of Oaths of Service with an intimation of the ultimate fate of those who believe they can violate those Oaths with impunity.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/129630083423617/?multi_permalinks=147178918335400
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.