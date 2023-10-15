Autónomos en España: el navajazo trimestral de Hacienda

Los impuestos abusivos en España tienen a los autónomos entre la espada y la pared. El que no se ha ido ya es solo porque no puede.
Extraído de este video del Canal de Youtube de Begoña Gerpe
https://youtu.be/o0MJGjCgKOk?si=tJwfS8EYv92t91ua
