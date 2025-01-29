Le triomphe du knockisme (in FR) Dr Knock's triumph.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Knock is more than a famous theatre piece and movie, it is a prophecy. For Dr Knock, medicine is more than a profession, it is a religion, a lucrative one! During the covid scam, we have seen how Dr Knock has made disciples all over the world. Medical practitioners share Dr Knock's creed. Medicine is an infallible faith, which grants prosperity to its numerous believers.