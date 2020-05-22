"For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God" (1Corinthians 3:19)

"THE WORD OF GOD" REFERENCES :



Genesis 1:7 And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so.



1Chronicles 16:30 Fear before him, all the earth: the world also shall be stable, that it be not moved.



Psalm 96:10 Say among the heathen that the LORD reigneth: the world also shall be established that it shall not be moved: he shall judge the people righteously.



Psalm 93:1 The LORD reigneth, he is clothed with majesty; the LORD is clothed with strength, wherewith he hath girded himself: the world also is stablished, that it cannot be moved.



Job 11:9 The measure thereof is longer than the earth, and broader than the sea.



Colossians 2:8 Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.



1Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called