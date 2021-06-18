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Schools Ushering in Technocratic World Order & Post-Humanism, Warns John Klyczek
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32 views • June 18, 2021
Public-private partnerships in "education" between Big Business and Big Government are ushering in a nightmarish global order of technocracy and even posthumanism, warns Professor John Klyczek in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. The process began generations ago and runs through UNESCO and the U.S. Department of Education, he explained, citing documents. It will result in the elimination of human freedom if not stopped. One way to help halt the machine is by opting out of the system, continued Klyczek, author of the book School World Order.
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