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Gun Background Checks: How the State Came To Decide Who Can and Cannot Buy a Firearm
ammodotcom
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60 views • July 03, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and David discuss gun background checks. Prior to 1968, most adults in the United States could purchase a firearm without state interference. Guns were available in local retail stores, as well as mail-order catalogs, and as long as you hadn’t been convicted of a felony and you had the funds, there weren’t any questions asked.

You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/background-checks-guide-history-nics-how-they-work

For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).

Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776

And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.

Things are different now. Depending on where in America you are and what type of gun you want to buy, there’s a good chance you’ll need to pass a NICS-mandated background check to complete your purchase.

Although many people hold a strong opinion for and against gun background checks, they’ve proven to be an integral part of the state's gun control apparatus – and they don’t appear to be leaving anytime soon.

Helpful Links:

- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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