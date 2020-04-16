ΠΩΣ ΟΙ ΙΔΕΟΛΟΓΙΕΣ ΜΑΣ ΦΥΛΑΚΙΣΑΝ ΟΣΟ ΕΦΕΡΝΑΝ ΤΗ ΝΕΑ ΤΑΞΗ ΤΟΥΣ

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33 views • April 16, 2020
Πρόκειται για ένα θέμα που θεωρώ κομβικό. Αυτός είναι και ο λόγος που προσπάθησα να τα πάρω με σειρά και να τα εκφράσω χωρίς επιστημονικές ωρολογίες. Επίμένω πως ακόμα κι αν η αρχή σου φανεί θεωρήτική είναι επειδή είναι απαραίτητο να μπουν κάποιες βάσεις στην κατανόηση μας. Καταλαβαίνω ότι ίσως κάποιες ιδέες να σου φανούν πρωτόγνωρες σε σχέση με το πώς μας εκπαιδεύει το σύστημα αλλά πίστεψε με είναι απαραίτητες για την πνευματική μας απευλευθέρωση που έχει τη μεγαλύτερη σημασία από όλα.
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