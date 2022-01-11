MASKS KILLING YOUR KIDS - SHELVES EMPTYING FAST - 5G DEATH TRAPS

Source: Wil Paranormal. More videos you may want to see:STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING! PURPLE STREET LIGHTS & GLOWING PEOPLE???What caused this guy to lose it? Super Soldier? Zombie? Something weird happened with this guyNASA Busted - A "Gravity Pocket" Oh please spare us. Fail... Again.13 of the biggest science lies you have been told all of your lifeA must watch - When they told us the news was fake - The News Benders 1968 (full version)It's beginning to look like the people of Kazakhstan were set up.A Sheriff in Arizona has a strong message for those in law enforcementWhy you cannot say just let the idiots take the vax and die. It is not that simple here is whyMy God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?He has been told his life insurance policy won't pay out if he takes the covid vaccination.VAERS - OVER 3 MILLION DEAD FROM THE KILLER SHOTAGE OF DECEIT - The TRANSagenda + The Breeding Program (FULL Version)Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industryYOUR GOVERNMENT IS COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN. STAND UP FOR FREEDOM OR DIEWhat does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 HertzPastor Charles Lawson on why you should not be vaccinated with the Covid19 GMO editing software