Michael Hichborn | How Can You Know Who the Fake Christian-In-Name-Only Organizations Are? | Why Are Woke Pastors Everywhere?!
Michael Hichborn | How Can You Know Who the Fake Christian-In-Name-Only Organizations Are? | Why Are Woke Pastors Everywhere?! Why Is the Largest Catholic Hospital System In the U.S. (Common Spirit Health) Providing Sex-Change Operations?

WOKE PASTORS
POPE CLIMATE CHANGE
Learn More About LePanto Institute:
www.LePantoIn.org
https://www.commonspirit.org/
https://www.lepantoin.org/wp/charity-reports/

