Ancient Paganism - Pt 20: Prayer vs meditation

Aren’t Some Practices In The Bible Meditative or Occultic?

There are many verses in the Bible that speak about meditation. The Biblical term “meditation” means to study or figure out the deepest meaning of a thing. It never means the emptying of the mind. Here are just a few verses that demonstrated this:

“This book of the law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it; for then you will make your way prosperous,

and then you will have success.”

Joshua 1:8

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The desert fathers: The last of the Gnostics

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