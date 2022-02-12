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UGLY PSYCHOTIC BITCH JACINDA ARDERN THINKS SIDE EFFECTS FROM THE VARIOUS DEATH-SHOTS ARE HILARIOUS
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991 views • February 12, 2022
Ugly Bitch or Is It Bastard ? Anyway.. This Piece of Shit Cant Contain Her Giggles and Shit Eating Grins as She Plays Down "Side Effects" Reiterating That Different Boosters Will Have Different Results and Encourages People to Play Russian Roulette With the Booster as This Death-Shot Has Less Devastating Side Effects Than Your Second Shot, How Fucking Wonderful Eh ? Here Is a Thought You Goofy Looking Cunt .. How About I Dont Take Any? When This Vile Specimen Is Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity I Hope They Hang This Bitch Until Those Ugly Fucking Teeth Pop Out of Her Head.
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(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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